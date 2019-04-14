By Nneka Okumazie

Sometimes, the expectation of material perfection is the disappointment some have about RCCG Parishes in certain locations.

Sometimes too, some seem to find no connection to the physical needs of life and the presence of Church in places – of scary poverty.

The presence of Parishes in different forms and shapes are for service, impact, choice and convenience not just Church for the purpose of data.

There’s a public perception of genuine Christianity that also affects how the Church is judged. There are things misunderstood, misinterpreted, assumed and fabricated that many carry along, in hate and bitterness against the Church.

The Church, having Christ as the Head, follows His command to be witnesses everywhere. The purpose of the Church can also be described as conversion, or redemption, or salvation. It is a continuous work for devout Christians, as is the target for potential Christians.

Genuine Salvation could make the world a better place by expelling: sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures, idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarreling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division, envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these.

Yes, it may appear that some profess Christianity yet indulge in things unexpected of them. But the Word of GOD is clear:GOD is Holy.

GOD is a Spirit. The Church, in Worship to Him has to be in Spirit and in Truth. Lots of things done physically are inclined to connect to the Spirit. Genuine Christianity is transmission in the Spirit.

Church Parishes are places of true hope. There are some who are crushed by the troubles of the world and find no hope or comfort in anything else but the Word of GOD.

There are some who lean on the peace of GOD – through the storms of life. There are also some who depend on prayer, speaking into the Spirit, to be at advantage in the physical.

The Church offers Faith, and Faith offers Hope. There are some who don’t see this life as everything about their existence. There are some who know their Creator keeps His Church, so they serve in support of Him.

There are some who have contributed to change lives somewhere, through the Church, without knowing. There are some who have had far reaching impact because of their work – which may seem like a small effort but mattered to the Kingdom.

There are also some whose life, or loved ones, school, or business, etc. obtained mercy and grace because of some service in Church that touched the LORD.

[Zephaniah 2:3, Seek the LORD, all you meek of the earth, Who have upheld His justice. Seek righteousness, seek humility. It may be that you will be hidden In the day of the LORD’s anger.]

Yes, some people seem to be having their own Christianity experience temporarily tough. It makes intercession from all important, for those genuinely committed.

[Proverbs 10:7, The memory of the righteous is blessed, But the name of the wicked will rot.]

It sometimes seems certain Parishes maybe struggling to have more members, or even be financially fine, but it never means the Church should shutter.

One person maybe the reason for a Parish; genuine Christians there can continue to worship the LORD and learn at His feet.

The Church of GOD present somewhere is a reminder of JESUS and can lead to change of heart – anytime – against a wicked decision.

Yes, it is possible RCCG can decide in future to realign their Parish model. But because the Church belongs to GOD, it has to be made prayerfully to avoid falling into the trap of conformity – missing out on Christ’s lead.

There can be Parish strengths, so for some around each other, one maybe heavy on prayers, another maybe heavy on Scriptures, another maybe massive on Worship, another may cater to career/business/education, etc. It can also be seasons where strengths are quarterly rotated.

Yes, everything matters in Christianity, especially holiness, but because of demographics, it may be possible to align people with what they might want, but everything must be in Spirit and in Truth.

The LORD expects love to flow wherever His Church goes. The Church must do and teach goodness and kindness, for members and everyone in general because there is a lot of wickedness, hate, bitterness, deceit, unknown intentions, greed envy, evil, etc. in the world.

[Proverbs 11:7, When a wicked man dieth, [his] expectation shall perish: and the hope of unjust [men] perisheth.]

For some in life, many things are uncomfortable for them until it becomes necessary. So they complain and get bitter about stuff, until they happen to need it, or happen to find it advantageous.

As much as people always get to thepoint where they just think, where they ask questions about what they know about life and don’t know, there is the place for GOD, calling, and a point of contact is His Church.

[1 Corinthians 15:58, Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the LORD, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the LORD.]

The Church is also the place to encounter healing from the LORD from all kinds of troubles.

[Psalm 107:20, He sent HisWord and healed them, And delivered them from their destructions.]

Christ encouraged fellowshipping together and promised to always be present.

[Matthew 18:20, For where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there am I in the midst of them.]

Prayers, faith and worship are also reasons to fellowship.

[Acts 12:5, Peter therefore was kept in prison: but prayer was made without ceasing of the Church unto God for him.]

[Romans 10:17, So then Faith [cometh] by hearing, and hearing by the Word of GOD.]

[Acts 16:25, And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto GOD: and the prisoners heard them.]

[Acts 16:26, And suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.]

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

