Human capacity development firm, Renner & Renner Training and Consulting Limited in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Saturday held a workshop for special studies on global and National Energy outlook for the Development Guidelines and Standards on Carbon Emission Reduction Monetization for Oil & Gas Projects in view of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The workshop took place at the Southerton Hotels, Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Dignitaries in attendance include Engr. Jennis Anyanwu who led senior officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources to the workshop and Ms Ibby Iyama, the convener of the workshop and the Project Director of Renner & Renner Training and Consulting Limited who also led her experts.

Others included Mr Yomi Ayodeji, Mr Joseph Muds, Dr Eugene Itua, Dr Magnus Onuoha, Dr Richard Ibe and Olusegun Quadri.

Speaking at the event, Ibby Iyama said that the purpose of the Workshop is to partner with the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR on how to mitigate the increasing Carbon Emissions from Gas flaring in the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria.

She stated that the Gas Emissions Reduction Projects, if pursued vigorously to its logical conclusions would promote clean energy production in Nigeria and improve the health and livelihoods of citizens through varied job creations.

Iyama further stated that there was hope that the current campaigns against gas flaring in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria would succeed since Eng. Jennis Anyanwu is the one leading the Strategic Studies Department of DPR, which oversees frontier innovations and technology.

She stated that the DPR has done well in terms of local environment management with a rigorous EIA process but that they are still lagging behind in global management issues like climate change; whose main culprits are the oil and gas sectors involved in gas flaring in Nigeria.

Iyama further stated that the projects were intended to turn the tide around for DPR to take leading positions in the oil and gas industry to be able to request for records, reports and measures from corporations on how CO2 impacts the climate and hold them accountable if the right thing is not being done. ,

She added that stakeholders would soon embark on a journey to USA, Norway and China to study and understand how they are tackling carbon emissions and climate change in their respective countries.

