By Adesina Michael

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa expressed her delightment after taking her first train in Nigeria.

She wrote: My first train ride in Nigeria 🇳🇬. Such an adventure, the train from Abuja to Kaduna could easily rival the Eurostar. Fully air-conditioned, clean, on time and the chairs are comfortable too.

The executive cabin is divine but I decided to ride coach for the experience. There’s a fully fitted bar with light refreshments and lunch too. I’m so impressed. You can try it with your friends too.

Toke went further to appreciates the Nigerian railway authorities for the job done and also advocates for same development in the southern part of Nigeria.

She added: Well done to the Nigeria railway corporation, we need this in the south too. If there were fully functioning trains people will live in their villages (myself included) and only come to the city for work which will reduce the traffic (in my opinion). #MyNigeria #UpNorrh

