British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing and her husband, Clive Nicholas Bates have visited Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s The Rock Cathedral in Lagos.

Laing led the visit, accompanied by her husband, Clive Nicholas Bates; the Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, and Wale Adebajo.

On his Instagram page, Adefarasin said it was delightful to receive the British High Commission at The Rock Cathedral as they paid a courtesy call.

“Her Excellency, the new High Commissioner Catriona Laing led the visit accompanied by her husband, Clive Nicholas Bates, the Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, and a colleague Wale Adebajo.

“We cherish not only the special relationship between our two nations but also the various ties that augur well for our mutual development and bilateral interests as partners in the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Particularly as we are in the season of the 93rd birthday of HM QE II, HOTR celebrates the sustained and laudable reign of the monarch that epitomises the UK ‘s very best and finest ideals. Long live HM.”

According to Adefarasin, “We seize the opportunity to wish H.E. Catriona Laing an effectual tenure of mutual benefit to our two states and economies.

“To H.E. Laure Beaufils, thank you for your developmental work in many areas of our regional socio-economics and your heart for Nigeria.

“To the remarkable team at the Deputy High Commission, the celebration on Thursday evening in honour of The Queens Birthday was truly noteworthy; kudos.”

