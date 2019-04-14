People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others to win the two pending State House of Assembly supplementary elections held yesterday in Rivers State.

The rerun polls covered four Local Governments Areas of Gokana, Abua/Odual for Gokana state constituency, and Ahoada West, Opobo/Nkoro for Ahoada West state constituency.

In Ahoada West State Constituency, Hon. Okpokiri Nwanaka Okpokiri of the PDP was declared winner of the supplementary election.

Hon. Okpokiri Nwanaka Okpokiri polled 32, 574 to defeat, closest rival, Harry Osomuya of the Democratic People’s Party, (DPP) who polled 3, 236.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, fielded no candidate in the election.

In Gokana State Constituency Rerun, Hon Dumle Maol of the PDP won the election landslide.

The PDP is dominating the Rivers state legislature and even the National Assembly seats for the state.

