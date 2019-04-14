The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been described as the brain behind the ongoing cultural and feminist promotions through the House of Oduduwa Foundation.

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, the Cultural Ambassador to the Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) Initiative, an arm of the House of Oduduwa Foundation, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“I am just the executor, and that’s my brand as the global ambassador,” Ademiluyi said.

According to her, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a firm supporter of women in leadership, which he expresses every time in a proverb thus: “when you give a woman a seed, she gives you a child, give her money, she makes wealth.”

Ademiluyi, who is also the founder of Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria and London, said that Ooni used QMA story as a benchmark to encourage young women into leadership in politics and corporate organisations.

“ The Ooni is the grand patron of the QMA Initiative, he is also the chairman of the House of Oduduwa Foundation, his role in the QMA is trying to make sure that the legacy of the original and the legendary Queen Moremi Ajasoro does not die.

“ The mission of His Imperial Majesty is to educate the younger generation that feminism did not just start with the influence of the Western world , feminism in Africa dates back to over 1,700 years,” she told NAN.

The princess noted that women as mothers and wives were capable of always achieving whatever they set to achieve and would do such to the best of their abilities.

