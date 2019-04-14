By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For Mrs Nike Ademyemi, wife of the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, April 11, 2019 will linger in her memory, that was when she clocked 52.

Her husband, Sam, gave her a big treat, when they both went on a special date to dine and wine to make the day memorable.

Nike later took to her Instagram by posting a picture of her date with her lovely husband.

She was grateful to all who made her day worthwhile.

“I am thankful to my sweetheart, family and friends, yes, you here and everyone for their show of love, from posts to comments, likes, to text messages, calls, vice messages, gifts, surprises, even kind thoughts not expressed, silent and overt prayers and praises to God on my behalf.

“I am grateful for the good will from far and near. May you be surrounded by love. May God keep us all,” she said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

