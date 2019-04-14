Bendel Insurance first choice goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, on Saturday, overcame defensive blunders of his backline to deny visiting Remo Stars of Sagamu a deserved victory with his superlative saves.

The 2018/2019 NPFL matchday 15 game was played at the University of Benin Sports Complex, ended goalless, NAN reports.

The visitors could have easily taken the lead in the first half following lacklustre performance of Insurance defenders, but their moves were thwarted by Obasogie, whose saves drew applause from the crowd.

With the barren scoreline, Insurance has recorded yet another stalemate back to back.

Insurance in the previous week played goalless with Enyimba FC in Aba, a feat that earned them accolades with the keeper Amas Obasogie, Odinaka Edeh and coach Monday Odigie making the NPFL team of the week.

However, Bendel Insurance chief coach, Baldwin Bazuaye in a post match interview, blamed the draw on alleged poor officiating while Remo Stars’ Head Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, said he was satisfied with his players’ performance.

Ogunmodede said the players “fought like lions because they desired to win the game knowing where we are now.”

In his remarks, Edo Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, who watched the match, was optimistic that Insurance would bounce back and also accused the referee of doing a poor job.

Shaibu urged the Nigeria Referees Association to use only capable hands in officiating NPFL matches.

“I must appreciate our fans for tolerating some of the excesses of the referees. Our fans are really disciplined.”

The state FA chairman, Frank Ilaboya perceived a gang up against Bendel Insurance, claiming that referees were hard on the team both in home and away matches.

