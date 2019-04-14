The reigning Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA), Miss Adedamola Toluhi, has urged parents and teachers to take pride in the nation’s culture and inculcate them among children at home and pupils in their schools.

Toluhi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that when children had embraced their cultures, they would maintain their cultural identities and such cultures would not go into extinction.

She said it was disheartening to know that most children did not know their hometowns not to talk of being able to speak their mother’s languages.

She said this was because most parents had embraced other cultures and neglected theirs.

“It is sad that most parents do not take their children to their villages, if this continues; with time such children will become aliens in their home towns.’’

According to her, children should be taught their panegyric, proverbs, and idiomatic expressions peculiar to their culture.

She said that deep moral lessons were embedded in such cultural elements which are capable of building children up to be morally upright.

The queen also said that parents should restore those beautiful tales usually called `tales by the moonlight’ usually told to children in the past.

She said children could pick several moral lessons from such engagement.

