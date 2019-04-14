Popular comedienne, Helen Paul, popularly known as Tattafo revealed that she didn’t hate her father for raping her mother.

Helen Paul said in a recent interview that she does not regret sharing the news of herself being born out of rape at the time she did.

She stated, “I chose the occasion to reveal the story of my birth because I dedicated the degree to my mother.

There is time for everything and I felt it was time to tell the world. Apparently, it’s not even my story; it’s my mother’s. I am humbled and grateful to God for seeing me through the programme. Everyone was happy for me in my family. Even when I finished secondary school, everyone was excited for me. We celebrate each other in my household.”

Paul said despite her father’s misconduct at the time, she had never held any grudge against him.

She stated, “I am on good terms with my father. Is there anyone who doesn’t have a cordial relationship with his or her father? That can only happen if you are a terrible child. Regardless of what your father might have done to you in the past, your father remains your father.

If I said I was not affected by it while growing up, that wouldn’t be honest. It could affect anyone but I used my situation to my advantage. It inspired me to always do more and be the best, instead of being depressed.”

Helen Paul also stated that she was not done with learning, arguing that once one stopped learning, the person would stop functioning.

She said, “I like to learn; so, I will keep learning. Tomorrow, don’t be surprised if you see me learning tailoring or hairdressing. However, there was a time I really wanted to give up while studying for my doctorate degree but I had the right people around me. In life, you cannot do it on your own; you need certain people around you to achieve greatness.”

