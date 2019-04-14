The Cultural Trade Group under the aegis of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has urged the Federal Government to fund tourism in order to stimulate the Nation’s economy.

Mr Akpausoh Akpausoh, General Secretary of RATTAWU said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that there was need for government to revamp the Cultural Heritage of the country and stimulate the tourism sector in Nigeria in order to benefit from the various opportunities of the sector.

“We call on the government and other stakeholders in the cultural sector to demonstrate the relevance of culture by stimulating tourism that is fast becoming a money spinning venture for many countries.

“We also express worry over the poor funding of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the cultural sector which has been a huge setback to the actualisation of their goals of growing the sector,” he said.

The general secretary of the group, while congratulating the incoming governors for their victory at the polls, appealed to them especially the various States that were yet to have befitting cultural centres to consider such as their priority projects.

Akpausoh, however, urged the governors to support their states’ Troupes financially to attend the annual Cultural Festivals and Carnivals.

He, therefore, appealed to governments at all levels to ensure that professionals within the system were appointed to head the various MDAs within the cultural sector to enhance professionalism.

He further called on the governments to consider the need to employ more staff into the sector to replace those who were retiring.

Akpausoh added that following the achievements recorded so far by the present administration of the RATTAWU, led by Mr Garba Tsanni, the trade group moved a vote of confidence on the leadership of the union.

