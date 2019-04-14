By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said his administration will never give up on rescuing the remaining Chibok girls still being held captive by Boko Haram five years after.

The girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram five years ago, with 107 of them rescued so far while bout 112 others were still in captivity.

Buhari, in series tweet on his Twitter handle, said “Today marks five years since the abduction of our Chibok daughters. We have succeeded in bringing back 107 of them, but we will not rest until all the remaining girls are back and reunited with their families. I made this promise when I became President, and I will keep it.

“We will never give up on our missing daughters, including Leah Sharibu; and all the other people held hostage by Boko Haram. In the last four years our security agencies have successfully rescued thousands of captives, and they will not relent until every captive is free.”

According to Buhari, it gladdened his hearts to see the progress being made by the young women rescued from Boko Haram.

“We celebrate their courage and determination to defy the evil ideology of the terrorists, by continuing to pursue their education. There is no doubt that the world is inspired by them.

“I extend our best wishes to all the Chibok girls in various schools in Nigeria and around the world. Special congratulations to Kauna Yaga Bitrus, who has excelled in her college in Maine, USA, and will very soon be receiving ‘Against All Odds Award’ from her school,” he said.

