President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound grief at the passing away of the Galadiman Katsina and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir.

In a tribute personally signed by him on Sunday in Abuja, President Buhari said: “I received the news of the passing away of Justice Mamman Nasir with profound grief.

“I knew he was in poor health and had in fact been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, but the news came nonetheless as a great shock.

“Justice Mamman Nasir was, for most of his adult life, a public servant of outstanding talent.

“He was a household name having been appointed a Regional Minister by the Sardauna in his twenties and distinguished himself through hard work and innate intelligence.”

The President also praised his outstanding role in the evolution of the country, his contributions to the judiciary as well as his impact on his immediate community.

