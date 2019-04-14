Benue Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of one Orkuma Amaabai, son of PDP’S national ex-officio member, Prince Yandev Amaabai.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Ms Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi that the deceased was shot by unknown gunmen in Gboko at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She said that the incident was reported on Sunday.

According to Anene, investigation into the matter is ongoing and urged the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals to volunteer it.

Reacting to the killing, the Benue PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, condemned the act and called on the police to fish out the perpetrators.

