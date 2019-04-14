Gov. Abdula’ziz Yari of Zamfara has called on the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to sustain their ongoing operations against bandits operating in the state.

Yari’s call is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s acting Director-General, Press Affairs, Malam Bashir Kabir.

Kabir said that Yari made the call at a meeting with the Force Commander of the Operation Sharan Daji, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki at the Government House Gusau on Saturday.

Kabir also said that the governor congratulated the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state for the good work they were doing in trying to check the activities of the bandits.

According to him, reports from the areas where the bandits carried out their deadly acts indicate that efforts to flush out the criminals are yielding fruitful results.

“I am, therefore, appealing for more efforts and sustainability from the security agencies,” he said.

Yari said that the incessant killing of innocent people in the state by the bandits had also resulted in the destruction of property.

“If we recall in 2015, Zamfara was affected seriously by cattle rustling and reprisal attacks by the bandits on our communities and today kidnapping is the order of the day across the state,” he said.

He assured the security agencies that the Zamfara government would do its best possible to assist them in their campaign against banditry and other crimes in the state.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Otiki who briefed the governor on `Operation Sharan Daji’ being carried out by the Nigerian army, said that the military was carrying out operations at various locations across the state.

He expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation given to the Nigerian Army by the state government and entire people of the state.

According to Kabir, the governor later held a closed-door meeting with the security chiefs in the state, traditional rulers and local government chairmen.

