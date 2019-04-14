By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is not a Nigerian as his father was from Niger Republic.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the claim by the All Progressives Congress that the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubukar was from Cameroun.

The APC had told the Presidential Tribunal that Abubakar is not a Nigerian by birth and that he came from Cameroun.

According to the APC, by virtue of his not being a Nigerian by birth, Abubakar, was not qualified to have contested the last presidential election.

It contended that by Section 131(a) of the Constitution, a person must be a citizen of Nigeria by birth to be qualified to contest for the office of the President of the country.

The party said Abubakar was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada, now Adamawa State, then in Northern Cameroun, “and is therefore a citizen of Cameroon.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode argued that Atiku is a bonafide Nigerian by birth contrary to claim by the APC-led government.

“When a non-Nigerian (Buhari) accuses a bona fide Nigerian of being a foreigner, you begin to appreciate why those that have insisted on calling Nigeria a zoo may have a point.

“It is only in Nigeria that a man whose father was from Niger Republic can accuse others of being foreigners,” Fani-Kayode said on his Facebook wall.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

