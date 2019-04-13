Paul Iyoghojie

A 39-year old prophet in charge of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, at Ishawo, Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos, Ojo Babatunde has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor-elect, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and kind hearted Nigerians to come to his assistance to save his wife from untimely death from gunshots fired by militants which shattered her two legs when they invaded his residence in April, 2017.

Ojo said he decided to cry out for help to save his wife, Bukola’s life, because he had spent all his savings, sold properties, borrowed from friends and church members to treat his wife, but that his wife had yet to recover due to lack of funds to continue the treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ojo stated that a doctor at the Orthopedic Department of LASUTH, Ikeja said that bullets had affected the bones of his wife’s two legs and that an operation which would cost about N250,000 was needed to correct it.

Narrating the incident to PMNEWS, Ojo stated: ”I was at home with my family in April 2017, when scores of militants, armed with sophisticated weapons invaded Olorunsogo Estate, Yewa, Ishawo, Ikorodu, Lagos where I lived and started shooting, sporadically into residential apartments and abducting residents. They were protesting their dislodgment by the police and military from oil bunkering in the area

”And in the process, bullets shattered my wife, Bukola’s two legs. My three years old daughter, Ewa, was shot on her buttocks while my younger brother, Olorunmaye was also shot.

”Following the development, military personnel assisted me to rush my wife, daughter and junior brother to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTh, Lagos but that while my wife and daughter survived the gunshot injuries, my brother, Olorunmaye died.

”A doctor at the Orthopedic Department of LASUTH where my wife had been receiving treatment for the past two years said that bullets had affected the bones of her two legs and that an operation that will cost N250,000 is needed to correct it.

“I do not have the money to foot the bills, that is why I am now appealing to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and well meaning Nigerians to come to my aid and assist me to treat my wife to enable her stay alive.”

