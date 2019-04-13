President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the management of the University of Calabar, Cross River, for being the first in Nigeria to introduce Anti-Corruption and Anti- Terrorism Studies in their curriculum.

Buhari gave the commendation during the 32nd Convocation ceremony of the university on Saturday in Calabar.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Usani Usani, urged other universities to emulate the example to complement the efforts of government in the struggle to defeat both evils.

He applauded the university for its judicious use of the scarce resources allocated to it through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and other interventions.

He said the projects that were inaugurated including the solar power energy solution which was ongoing, were testimony of the management’s prudence.

” This government is aware of the unique role that qualitative education can play in promoting awareness about the destructive nature of corruption, terrorism, violent crimes and other social vices that have held our nation hostage.

” My administration will continue to fight these ills until we can totally eradicate or render them impotent.

” Your university and all others in our country must key into this struggle and commit yourselves to our collective success,” he said.

According to the president, the challenges of higher education are enormous but the university of Calabar has creatively and diligently confronted these challenges.

He added that education was a necessity for all humans after food, clothing and shelter adding that the University of Calabar has recognised this fact and was ensuring that its education was constructive in nature.

He congratulated the graduands and reminded them that graduation was both a concept and a process, saying they would need to appreciate the difference to be successful with learning hereafter.

He assured the management of the university of government’s continued support in the provision and improvement of infrastructure in the universities and urged everyone to support the efforts of government by ensuring the sustenance of a peaceful and conducive environment necessary for uninterrupted teaching and learning.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said 7,782 persons were awarded first degrees and diplomas in which five persons from the school and 46 from the school’s affiliate institutions graduated with First Class, bringing the total number of First Class to 51.

Akpagu said 1,390 persons were awarded higher degrees ranging from Post Graduate Diplomas, Masters Degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

He however noted that funding had been a major challenge which had hampered the school’s drive and almost crippled its good intentions.

” We are desirous of fulfilling our dream of building an ultra-modern Medical Centre, academic building for the Faculty of Environmental Science and equipping of our Department of Music, Fine and Applied Art, Mass Communication, Digital Media and a host of other projects.

” It is on this note that we appeal for financial assistance from corporate partners, our distinguished alumni, well meaning Nigerians and the Federal Government to come to our aid,” he said.

He congratulated the graduands and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the institution

