Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is certainly a man of the people. After a busy week, he relaxes with the youths with a powerful selfie with them.
This certainly shows what to expect from the governor-elect when he eventually takes over the realm of governance from May 29, 2019.
On his twitter handle, Sanwo-Olu wished his thousands of supporters lovely weekend with a wonderful selfie.
Hear him, “Yes. There’s always time to take a selfie. Have a great Saturday Lagos.”
Yes. There's always time to take a selfie. 🙂
Have a great Saturday Lagos.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/sNdOwJxy4u
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 13, 2019
