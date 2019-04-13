The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday called on Nigerians to stop panic buying of petrol and diesel as there was enough of the products in circulation.

Mr Tayo Aboyeji, the NUPENG South West Chairman,told NAN: “Nigerians should stop spreading and listening to rumours of government removing fuel subsidy and increasing pump price of fuel.

“We are not aware of such move, there is enough fuel in circulation and no increase have been made so far, ” Aboyeji said.

The NUPENG boss cautioned Nigerians of the impending dangers of storing and stockpiling fuel at homes and shops, especially during this hot weather.

“Careless storage of fuel can lead to fire disaster both in the house or in the car,” Aboyeji added.

