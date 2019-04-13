Former Nigeria’s Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has said his citizenship of Nigeria remained unquestionable.

He was reacting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, allegation that he is not a Nigerian by birth and that he was not supposed to contest the last election.

Atiku, in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Paul Ibe the position of the APC was so pedestrian and showed such straw-clutching desperation on their part, that “I shall not dignify it with an answer. Our lawyers would, of course, do the needful in court.

“But the point I want to draw the attention of Nigerians to is that both the APC and its candidate have by this infantile logic admitted to the fact that they trampled on the will of Nigerians and that their only defence is to attempt an unconstitutional redefinition of the term ‘Nigerian.”

Atiku said he was confident in the Nigerian judiciary, as well as in the Nigerian people, saying that he trusted that the Tribunal would treat such a claim with the contempt it deserved, adding that “we must maintain our fidelity to the rule of law and to our fountain of origin, the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).”

Atiku added that he had served the nation diligently in various capacities, from the civil service, where he rose through merit, to the top of his chosen field, to public service, where he was the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that he had committed his assets and talents to developing the nation through the provision of tens of thousands of direct jobs and hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs.

