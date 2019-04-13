Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said he has been warned to stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari led administration or face being called a Ghanaian.
His comment followed allegation by the APC led administration that Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate during the February 23rd poll is a Cameroonian.
He wrote on his verified social media account: I have been warned that if I don’t stop criticising the @MBuhari government, I will be accused of being a Ghanaian. I love my country and I don’t want to be denationalised! I need counsel. Should I comply? Or should I risk being attributed to Ghana?.
Omokri went further to reply a twitter user who wrote ”Go to Hell” on his comment section;
Omokri added: What is the difference between hell and Nigeria under @MBuhari? The heatwave we are suffering should give you a clue. Maybe in hell they insult each other by saying ‘go to Nigeria under Buhari’! Look at you for example. Do you look like you are in heaven?
