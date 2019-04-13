Top Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has revealed that he is not under any pressure to tie the knot soon.

The Mavin Records boss revealed this during a chat with Saturday Beats, he added that he is in a relationship but has lots of work to do on himself before taking the crucial decision.

“I don’t bring up issues about my relationship status on purpose. People always talk about it.

“It is not difficult to find a wife; there are many beautiful women out there. It is not like I am ready; I am not the perfect version of what I would like to be to my wife and family.

“I want to work on myself until I am ready. By the time I am ready, if someone still wants to be with me, that would be great.

“It is not like I am looking for a wife and cannot find one. There are lots of nice and beautiful ladies out there. I don’t think I am there yet. I am not in a hurry.

“If time passes and nobody wants to marry me, then so be it but for now, I don’t feel I have worked on myself enough.

“I don’t want a scenario where I would get married and my music or business would take me away and the next thing would be that my wife would start complaining that I am hardly around. Then people would start saying he doesn’t care about his family. I don’t need that type of talk in my life.

“Let me be on my own, whenever I am ready, I am ready. I have a girlfriend; I have had different girlfriends in the last 10 years. I can’t just be single; I never said I was celibate. The relationship can break, she can leave me and go, and it is possible.

“My other ex-girlfriends left me, they didn’t break my heart, they just moved on, some of them are married now, if they were still waiting for me, they won’t be married by now.

“People have their personal agendas and it is understandable. For me, I am not in a hurry.”

Don Jazzy insisted that he does not have a child outside wedlock.

He was quoted as saying, “I didn’t hear anything about having a child outside wedlock. I don’t have a child yet or maybe somebody has a child for me somewhere and they don’t want me to know about it but I don’t know why they won’t want me to know about such a thing.

“If anyone has a child for me, they should bring the child forward. To the best of my knowledge, I don’t have a child yet.”

