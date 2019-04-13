A graphic and horrifying details have emerged on how a herbalist and his friend allegedly killed an unknown man for ritual in Ogun State.

The herbalist, Owolabi Mesioye and his friend identified as Oloruntoyin, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for killing the unknown man for human sacrifice at Alaako-Ijeun Egboro area of Abeokuta, Ogun State on March 28th.

According to the police, Oloruntoyin allegedly lured the victim to his home near Mesioye’s residence at night, and then called on the herbalist that he had brought the man to be used for the ritual they had talked about.

The duo lured the victim to the back of Oloruntoyin’s residence, where they allegedly hit him with a charm that made him unconscious.

According to TVC, the neighbours who had seen Oloruntoyin come home with the man grew suspicious when they did not see the man again. The worried neighbours searched for the missing man for two days before they found his dead body floating on a fish pond behind Oloruntoyin’s house on Thursday March 28th.

The matter was reported at the Ibara Police Division, but men of the station could not visit the scene until the following day.

It was learnt that Mesioye, who was to celebrate his annual Ifa festival on March 30th had denied his complicity in the human sacrifice scandal. He was said to have accused residents of the area of being hostile to him and trying to frame him up for what he knew nothing about.

A source said ‘’The herbalist had been warned several times to desist from placing sacrifices at junctions in the community. He was summoned to a meeting by the community leaders but he did not honour the invitation. Same with Oloruntoyin, who also has not been attending landlords’ meetings,’’

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, where the suspects are currently detained.

