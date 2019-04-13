At least, 11 people have been burnt to death and several others injured as fuel tanker exploded along the Gombe Biu by-pass.

The Head of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the State specialist hospital in Gombe confirmed this on grounds of anonymity.

Four persons are said to be in critical conditions and are currently admitted at the hospital while 10 others who had mild injuries have received medical attention and have been discharged.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when a fully loaded petrol tanker seemed to have had a brake failure and rammed into a truck loaded with battle water crushing two motorcycles and two tricycles.

Some of the victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, Channels TV reports.

As at the time of filing this report, concerned authorities were yet to make a formal statement on the incident.

