A Court in Morocco has sentenced a 33-year-old Swiss man to 10 years in prison in connection with the murder of two Scandinavian tourists, according to state news agency, MAP.

The Swiss man, who had been living in Rabat with his family, was not convicted of being directly involved in the murder but for being part of a terrorist group.

The two female Scandinavian backpackers were beheaded, according to police, in the national park of Toubkal near Marrakesh in mid-December.

Authorities have arrested 23 people in connection with the attack, according to Moroccan prosecutors.

They included another Swiss man suspected of training the alleged murderers in weapons use.

