Controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze says it is Biblical for rapists to marry their victims.

Freeze was reacting to report that a suspected rapist pleaded to marry the 16-year old girl he allegedly raped in Delta.

The video of the man had surfaced online in which he was pleading to be allowed to marry the victim of his dastard act.

Reacting to the report, Freeze said the offer of the rapist was scriptural and that he should be allowed to marry the girl.

“His offer is actually scriptural if you follow the same part of the Bible that speaks of first fruit and tithing.

“Thank God, we are no longer under the law of sin and death and now are under his grace,” Freeze said on his Instagram post.

