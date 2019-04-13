The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had earlier denied reports that he sought the services of a US firm in his bid to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 Presidential poll.

It was revealed by the Centre for Responsive Politics (CRP) that the former vice president, Atiku had hired Bruce Fein, a former official of the US justice department, and his firm Fein & DelValle PLLC, in March to help unseat incumbent president, Buhari.

However documents released by online news platform, TheCable does show that Atiku had in fact paid the money to the firm two days after signing a 90-day contract (April 1,2019, to July 1, 2019). He signed the contract on March 24 and paid the money on March 26.

Item 9(a), confirmed that the US firm received $30,000 from Atiku on March 26 under the financial information clause of the registration statement.

In item 9(b), the firm made it clear that it did not receive any other thing of value other than money from Atiku.

See document



