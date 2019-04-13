President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital stressed the need for wider cooperation among countries of Sahel and Saharan regions to counter the infiltration of small arms to Nigeria.

The president made the call at the one-day Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) in N’Djamena.

The Nigerian leader maintained that the call had become imperative as such illegal arms were flowing into ”the hands of militia forces, bandits and insurgents who are becoming a threat to human rights and internal security.

According to him, his administration has worked closely with immediate neighbours in the last few years to stem the widespread availability of small arms and light weapons making their way into Nigeria.

He, however, noted that the “very disturbing recent developments” had impelled the administration to seek support from a wider circle of countries if the illegal inflows are to be curtailed.

Malam Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman said in a statement that ”the President is also putting on the table for discussions, the problems of irregular migration, trafficking in persons, especially of women and children as part of the security nature of his engagements.

‘It is in view of the significance of this organization and the role it can play in furthering domestic security that President Buhari ordered the reinvigoration of our nation’s interest, approved the payment of the backlog of unpaid funds and for a speedier work on the processes of the ratification of the treaty binding the members of the organization.

”While in N’Djamena, President Buhari is also expected to press for the protection of the well-being of the large population of Nigerians living both legally and illegally in Libya, which is the host country of the CEN-SAD

President Buhari, alongside his host and current Chairperson of CEN-SAD, Idriss Deby Itno and their counterparts from Niger and Togo, with high-level representations from other member-countries are expected to issue a communique at the end of the summit.

