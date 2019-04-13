Activist, Senator Shehu Sani has warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to re-ignite Nigeria-Cameroun frosty historical issues, by claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar came from Cameroun.

The APC had told the Presidential Tribunal that Abubakar is not a Nigerian by birth and that he came from Cameroun.

According to the APC, by virtue of his not being a Nigerian by birth, Abubakar, was not qualified to have contested the last presidential election.

It contended that by Section 131(a) of the Constitution, a person must be a citizen of Nigeria by birth to be qualified to contest for the office of the President of the country.

The party said Abubakar was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada, now Adamawa State, then in Northern Cameroun, “and is therefore a citizen of Cameroon.”

Reacting to the development, Sani cautioned the APC to be careful to avert another frosty relationship with Cameroun so that they did not lay claim to the Old Sardauna province.

“Be cautious in your politics not to reignite Nigeria-Cameroun frosty historical issues, so that they don’t renew claims to the old Sardauna province and then we will end up losing a potion of our northern territory like the Bakassi,” he said.

