Nigeria Super Eagles have been drawn with Guinea and debutants Madagascar and Burundi in Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw for the 32nd AFCON finals took place at a colourful ceremony in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night.

The tournament will take place in six venues: Cairo International Stadium; Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria; Suez Stadium; Air Defence Stadium; Ismailia Stadium and; Al Salam Stadium in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Egypt will kick off the event against Zimbabwe with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe also in the group.

Group F in the now expanded 24-team tournament has Cameroon Ghana and Guinea Bissau.

Cameroon, who won their fifth continental crown last time and were originally set to host the competition, will face four-time winners Ghana. Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group.

Group D which has been labelled as “group of death ” contains three former champions, with top seed Morocco matched against Ivory Coast and South Africa, as well as Namibia.

Senegal, the only one of the six top seeds never to have won the event, will face a former champion Algeria as well as the East African pair of Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.

