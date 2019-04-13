The Adamawa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the candidatures of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, state Organising Secretary of the party, made the declaration on Saturday in Yola.

Lawal, who said he was speaking on behalf of the party, said that the decision of the party leadership at the national level to endorse the duo was logical.

According to him, Lawal is already the Senate Majority Leader while Gbajabiamila is the House Leader.

He said that the decision of the party was binding on all APC senators and members of the House of Representatives.

He condemned the activities of some members of the party who were opposing the decision of the APC leadership.

“As far as Adamawa APC is concerned, the decision of the national leadership of the party is final, hence party supremacy.

“The endorsement of Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for national leadership is logical since they are leaders of the APC caucus in the national assembly.

“All members of the APC irrespective of their status should abide by the decision of our party leadership.

“Any decision taken by Adams Oshiomhole, and Ahmed Tinubu, who is the national leader of our dear party is in the best interest of the APC in particular and the nation in general.

“Any member of the party who oppose such a decision should be sanctioned immediately,” Lawal said.

The organising secretary commended Tinubu for his contributions to the party from its formation in 2013 till date.

Lawal urged the national leader of the party not to be deterred by marginal internal wrangling and remain resolute to work toward sustainability of APC for taking Nigeria to ‘Next Level’.

The APC national leadership has endorsed Lawal and Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives respectively.

However, some APC members at the NASS were allegedly opposing the decision of the party on the endorsement.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

