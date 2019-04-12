A female student of the University of Ibadan, Balikis Adeniyi, died on Friday in an accident involving a commercial tricycle and a waste disposal truck at Leventis area of the Oyo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred at about 9:30am when the tricycle marked 152 UP ran into the waste disposal truck. Two other persons were critically injured.

According to an eye-witness, Omobola Bamgbose, the crash was due to over speeding by the tricycle driver.

”The lady was coming from Guaranty Trust Bank at Ajibade where she went to pay her school fees.

”Her bag and phone were recovered and this was what made it easy for us to get in touch with her parents.

”The two other victims who had fractures on their head and legs had been taken to the hospital for treatment , ” said Bamgbose.

Another eyewitness, Adelowotan Adelani, accused the driver of the waste disposal truck of wrong parking.

“The tricycle route was from Orita Merin to Sango, this accident would not have occurred if the waste disposal truck was not packed beside the road side.

“We are appealing to the present and the incoming government in Oyo State to stop these trucks from parking on the road.

“The Oyo State Government should look for another way of evacuating refuse instead of using these trucks and people should also stop dumping refuse on the road side again,”he said.

When contacted, the Oyo State Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital in Ibadan while the two injured persons were being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

