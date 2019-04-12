Nigerian fashion blogger, Instagram queen and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji Kanu is repping Nigeria all the way from France.

The brand influencer and mom of one says Nigerians can’t understand the new version of Laura which was always making dance videos and is now acting more posh.

She wrote:

Dear Laura, this is not the Laura they liked o, Rolex wearing, Chanel carrying boujie woman. They preferred the one that used to dance all over the place, the one who would talk loud and laugh even louder. That one they can relate with, this new one is foreign and they can’t like what they don’t understand. U either revert or just live u fokking best life !!! Choose 1 😁😂👑

