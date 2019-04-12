Business woman and public speaker Mocheddah reveals how a person can survive in Nigeria, and it is by doing business and succeeding at it.

The makeup enthusiast says she’s been crying because of the stress that comes with hard work, the good part is that God blesses the works of our hands still.

Read her post:

This is me —

After a goooood cry 😂, I had to wipe my tears , drink tea , get on the phone and get work done .

40% of my time is spent on the phone talking , I do not wish it so but it is , I’m either talking to staff , a supplier or trying to get logistic companies to “do their job “on time because customers need their orders .. .

.

Another 40% is spent on the field , in the sun buying materials I would need or on an okada trying to meet up with a delivery, ( I’ll post the picture soon )

The last 20% is what I have left for myself , family and other businesses I run … .

.

.It is HARD , I cry , I cry a lot 😂😂😂.. .

.

that’s the only way you can survive as a Nigerian business owner … .

.

Do not let my Instagram slay pictures deceive you , being an ADULT is HARD work, being an entrepreneur is even HARDER .. .

.

If you must chop you must work

On the brighter side God rewards hard work … so you will always reap what you have sewn .. I’m writing this to let someone out there know it’s hard for me too … but we will survive .. PS- try drinking green tea – it makes it easier ❤️

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

