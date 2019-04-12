The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has reacted to the outcome of the recently concluded elections, alleging that votes meant for his party were stolen, diverted and suppressed.

“I know for a fact that our votes were stolen, our votes were diverted, our votes were suppressed. For this reason, the numbers attributed to the YPP for example as the final count was a joke,” he told Channels TV.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

But Moghalu believes the result was a clear testament that “Nigerians have made a choice with the status quo, I didn’t win the election.”

When asked if he was rigged out of the election, the YPP candidate stressed “I am not claiming that I won the election and was rigged out. I want to be very clear.”

He, however, called for “fundamental reform” of the nation’s electoral system.

Moghalu, who is also a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) believes that Nigeria should work hard to deepen her democratic process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

