Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre; Reinhard Bonnke of Christ For all Nations (CFAN), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of Lighthouse International and gospel music minister Sinach are among others who made the list of 100 most reputable people on earth.
Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International released its 2019 one hundred most reputable people on earth, with the clergies among the lots.
The list which features distinguished personalities from all sectors recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties, and have kept commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.
Below is full list arranged in alphabetical order:
1.Abigail Johnson – CEO, Fidelity Investments
2.Akinwumi Adesina – President, AfDB
3.Akio Toyoda – President, Toyota Motor Corporation
4.Amal Clooney – Barrister
5.Amina J Mohammed – Deputy Secretary-General, UN
6.Ana Patricia Botin – Executive Chairman, Santander Group
7.António Guterres – Secretary-General, UN
8.Atifete Jahjaga – Former President, Kosovo
9.Bishop Dag Heward-Mills – General Overseer, Lighthouse Chapel
10.Bishop David Oyedepo – General Overseer, Winners Chapel
11. Catharine Drew Gilpin Faus – President, Harvard University
12. Christiane Amanpour – TV Host, CNN
13.Dalai Lama
14.Denise Morrison – Former CEO, Campbell Soup
15.Denzel Washington – Actor
16.Ding Xuedong – CEO, China Investment Corporation
17.Dirk Van de Put – Chairperson, Mondelez International
18.Dr Denis Mukwege – Medical Doctor
19.Dr Judy Dlamini – Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand
20.Dr Paul Enenche – Senior Pastor, Dunamis
21.Dr. Harbeen Arora – Founder, Women Economic Forum
22.Ed Sheeran – Singer
23.Emma Watson – Actress
24.Eric Thomas – Motivational Speaker
25.Evang. Reinhard Bonnke – General Overseer, Christ for all Nations
26.Gary Vaynerchuk – Motivational Speaker
27.Ginni Rometty – Chairperson, IBM
28.Graça Machel DBE – Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
29.Haruhiko Kuroda – Governor, Bank of Japan
30.Helen Clark – Politician, New Zealand
31.Helen Sharman OBE – Astronaut
32.Ian Khama – Former President
33.Ismail Ahmed – CEO, WorldRemit
34.Jacinda Ardern – President, New Zealand
35.Jack Ma – Founder, Alibaba Group
36.Janet Yellen – Economist
37.Jean-Claude Juncker – President, European Commission
38.Jeff Weiner – CEO, LinkedIn
39.Jim Yong Kim – President, World Bank
40.John Legend – Singer
41.John Maxwell – Motivational Speaker
42.Joko Widodo – President, Indonesia
43.Joseph Stiglitz – Economist, Columbia University
44.Juan Manuel Santos – Former President, Colombia
45.Justin Trudeau – President, Canada
46.Justina Mutale – Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation
47.Kailash Satyarthi – Children’s Rights Activist
48.Kenneth Copeland – Televangelist
49.Khaldoon Al Mubarak – MD, Mubadala Development Company
50.Kim Schofield – Member, United States House of Representatives
51.Klaus Schwab – Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
52.Kumail Nanjiani- Comedian
53.Lei Jun – Founder, Xiaomi Inc
54.Les Brown – Motivational Speaker
55.Liu Qing – President, Didi Chuxing
56.Lubna Suliman Olayan – Businesswoman
57.Ma Huateng – CEO, Tencent
58.Major Mariam Al Mansouri – Pilot
59.Malala Yousafzai – Activist, The Malala Fund
60.Mario Draghi – President
61.Mary Robinson – Politician, Ireland
62.Melinda Gates – Philanthropist, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
63.Michael Bloomberg – Founder, Bloomberg LP
64.Michelle Obama – Former First Lady, United States of America
65.Mo Ibrahim – Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
66.Muhammad Yunus – Founder, Grameen Bank
67.Mukesh Ambani – Chairperson, Reliance Industries Limited
68.Nadia Murad – Human Right Activist
69.Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President, Ghana
70.Nancy Pelosi – Minority Leader, United States House of Representatives
71.Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, India
72.Nick Vujicic – Motivational Speaker
73.Nicole Kidman – Actress
74.Noura Al Kaabi – Minister, Culture and Knowledge Development
75.Nuseir Yassin – Vlogger
76.Oprah Winfrey – CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network
77.Paul Kagame – President, Rwanda
78.Paul Romer – Senior Vice President, World Bank
79.Philip Ng Chee Tat – CEO, Far East Organization
80.Pope Francis – Pope, Roman Catholic Church
81.Prince Harry & Meghan
82.Priyanka Joshi – Bio-Chemist
83.Queen Elizabeth II
84.Ralph Hamers – CEO, ING Group
85.Rev. Jesse Jackson – Activist
86.Robin Sharma – Motivational Speaker
87.Sahle-Work Zewde – President, Ethiopia
88.Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Prime Minister, UAE
89.Sinach Joseph – Songstress
90.Sinead Burke – Writer
91.Strive Masiyiwa – Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
92.Sundar Pichai – CEO, Google
93.Tatsumi Kimishima – Businessman
94.Tim Cook – CEO, Apple
95.Tony Robbin – Motivational Speaker
96.Wang Jianlin – CEO, Dalian Wanda Group
97.Warren Buffett – Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
98.Winnie Byanyima – Executive Director, Oxfam International
99.Xi Jinping – President, China
100.Zuzana Čaputová – President, Slovakia
If the gatekeeper of hell could make this list what about The one that head the HELL enclave The Satan himself, this list is fake, not genuine,was designed to pep some name, gatekeeper of hell can only be influencial in hell where he opens and closes the gate at will …………..