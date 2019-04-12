The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has appointed ASP Martha Banda as its new Public Relations Officer.

In a statement signed by Banda and issued on Friday in Jos, she replaces DSP Luka Ayedoo, who served in the command for four years.

Banda said Ayedoo had been deployed to the Special Duties Department, Nasarawa State Command of the Service.

She wished Ayedoo, who won the NPS 2017 Best Command Relations Officer’s Award, a successful sojourn in his new place of assignment.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

