The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nasarawa state chapter has picketed the Mararaba High Court over non-compliance with its ongoing strike by the union.

Mr Yakubu Osein, Assistant Financial Secretary of the union said this during the picketing on Friday in Abuja.

The union had embarked on strike since Nov. 13, 2018 and demanded for stoppage of illegal deduction of salaries from members, non implementation of promotion, among others.

According to him, our picketing here, today, is to ensure that there are strict compliance with the strike declared by JUSUN.

“We have been on strike, since Nov. 13, last year. The Nasarawa government has taken us to the National Industrial Court, seeking for an order to ask JUSUN to open the court that is under lock and key and that order has not been granted yet.

“Our demands are yet to be met and it include the illegal deduction of salaries from our members and non implementation of promotion.

“Some staff were given the approval to go to school yet their certificates were not recognised and they were not converted, among others are some of the reasons we are on strike,” he said.

Osein said that the picketing would be a continuous process to ensure that members adhere to the strike until the union demands are met.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

