Dr. Ogbonna Ugwele, a Specialist Family Physician of the Family Medicine Department, Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia, has said that men become more exposed to developing prostate problems from the age of 50 and above.

Ugwele said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

He said that research showed that prostate problems were common conditions associated with ageing among men, adding that most men above 50 had symptoms of prostate difficulties.

He said that prostate problems were topical health issues because of the misconceptions associated with them.

He said that the misconceptions underscored the importance of public education on prostate problems and their management.

Ugwele said that prostate problems present themselves in the forms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, otherwise called prostate enlargement, Prostatitis and cancer of the prostate.

He said that the common lower urinary tract symptoms of prostate problems included increased frequency in urination, incomplete emptying of the bladder, urine dribbling and urine retention.

He said: “It is disheartening to note that a majority of people with symptoms of prostate problems usually attribute the symptoms to either sexually transmitted infections or Diabetes.

“They usually resort to herbal concoctions from roadside vendors or seeking help from quacks.”

The medical practitioner recalled how a patient with prostate enlargement was told he had prostate cancer by a health worker.

“The first thing he was offered was the removal of his testis as treatment for the condition. The testis was removed while the prostate problem continued.” Ugwele said.

He advised people with prostate issues to visit government approved health facility for proper medical examination by qualified physicians.

He said that prostate problems could be treated through oral medication or surgery, adding that the symptoms would determine the type of treatment that could be applied.

He said that the best way to prevent prostate problems was by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so that even when one developed the problem, he would remain strong without developing other diseases that could complicate the situation.

