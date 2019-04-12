A general medical practitioner, Manir Bature of the Federal Medical Center, Gusau, on Thursday called for a law that would forbid medical personnel from going on strike.

Bature made the call at a media dialogue involving youths and women groups as well as some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at Rawiya village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The event was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Advocacy Nigeria, NAN reports.

According to him, the authorities and medical practitioners should sort out issues of disagreement through alternative means other than strike.

He said this has become imperative, especially in preventing maternal and infants death.

Bature said industrial action played an important role, among other factors in causing child and maternal death in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the state coordinator, Advocacy Nigeria, Rabiu Sambo, said the essence of the interaction was to educate the people on how to check untoward practices, especially in the health care sector.

He said people must speak and challenge any act of corruption at all levels, while ensuring that the authorities put in place necessary infrastructures to advance healthcare services.

