Manchester United’s defensive issues are stacking up ahead of this weekend’s game against West Ham at Old-trafford.

The Reds went down 2-1 at Wolves the last time out and are currently sitting in sixth place with 61 points and 3 points behind Tottenham who sits on the fourth spot.

Luke Shaw will now miss the next two Premier League fixtures, after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Solskjaer will also have to deal with Ashley Young unavailability after he was sent off by referee Mike Dean against Wolves last weekend.

The Norwegian will be hoping for a home win, ahead of the Uefa Champions league second leg trip to Camp nou next Tuesday and also to give his team hope of finishing in the top four.

