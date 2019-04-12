Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has said that his side must not allow Chelsea ace, Eden Hazard to shine by stopping passes before it gets to the Belgium international.

Liverpool will tackle Chelsea in the Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday evening but Klopp believes the Reds must starve Hazard of possession if they are to prevent the 28-year-old from ruining their Premier League title challenge with Manchester City this season.

Hazard has been in top form for Maurizio Sarri’s side so far this campaign, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League for the West London club.

Asked how he would plan to stop Hazard on Sunday, Klopp was quoted by Metro UK as telling reporters on Friday at his pre-match press conference: “We will take 13 players this time, and two will play only against Eden.

“We have to make sure Hazard can’t shine. Stop passes to him, react better than other teams did.

“When he has the ball, already too late. Read the game, read the passes. In a one vs one you can’t defend him.

“On his day, he can be the world’s best immediately. He had a brilliant career so far, and it’s not over yet.

“I like his joy, cheeky as well, strong, quick, he’s a good player! But all good players have to play against us, and we have to try everything.”

