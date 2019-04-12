By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Celebrated Yoruba writer, Oloye Oladejo Okediji, who died on Wednesday 17, 2019 was on Friday buried around 1:30pm at his residence situated at Otun Baale Apaara, Odo Eja Ogunmola Area, Oyo.

The deceased, who died at 89, was buried amidst tears as family and friends could not hold back tears when he was being lowered into the grave.

Prior to interment, there was a church service at Methodist Church, Apaara Oyo, where Rt. Rev Joseph Folorunsho Osifuwa preached on testimony of his good works.

Osifuwa pointed out that the money spent during a funeral celebration was not as important as the good works done by the departed soul, urging everyone to ensure that people have good things to say after their death.

Recounting how he died, one of the deceased’s mentees, Bukola Adeleke said that Okediji’s death was a shock to her as the novelist was hale and hearty before his death.

She said, “Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, UI, was to give baba an award yesterday, Thursday April 11, 2019. We talked on Monday. He told me that I should come earlier yesterday so that we could both go to the Premier University for the award. When I received a call from somebody from his house, I thought that I was being called to be told that I should come earlier yesterday for our trip to UI. I was surprised when I was told that he was dead.”

Speaking further, she said, “When I asked his wife what happened, she said that he was fine on Tuesday until he said that he wanted to go to the toilet. He went to the toilet repeatedly. When it was realized that the rate at which he was visiting the toilet becoming much, his family became apprehensive and they decided to take him to the hospital very late on Tuesday. He was admitted and while on the third drip, he gave up the ghost around 4am on Wednesday”.

Explaining why the deceased was buried just few days after his death, she said, “Baba has written it down that he should be buried immediate after he has given up the ghost. That is why we held a wake keep for him yesterday and buried him today”.

Pa Okediji is survived by two wives, Mrs Christiana Omolola Okediji and Mrs. Racheal Febisola Okediji, nine children, Mojisola, Moyosore, Bolaji, Banke, Folasade, Omolara, Olagoke, Ikeola, and Wuraola and many grandchildren. His second wife, Mrs Grace Ajibola Okediji is deceased.

Among those who the graced the occasion were: Prof Duro Adeleke, Dr S. M Raji, Alagba Funsho Fatokun, Alagba Dipo Gbenro, Mrs. Adesina Folasde and Chief Banjo Akinlabi. Also in attendance were associations of Yoruba writers including: Egbe Onkowe Yoruba and Omo Egbe akomolode.

Among his books are: Aja lo leru (1969), Agbalagba Akan (1971), Oga Ni Bukola (1972), Rere Run (1973), Imura Idanwo Yoruba (1978), Atoto Arere (1981), Sango (1987), Opa Agbeleka (1989), Binu ti ri (1989), Aajo Aje (1997), Running After Riches (1999), Karin Kapo (2007), Aaro Olomoge (2014) and Ohun Enu Agba (2018).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

