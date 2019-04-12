The headquaters of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has expressed worry over the increasing cases of kidnapping and banditry across the country.

The Church conveyed its worry in a communiqué issued on Friday at the end of the 66th General Church Council (GCC) held in Jos.

Rev. Stephen Baba, ECWA President, who read the communiqué said that the Council noted with dismay the continuous spate of banditry in northern Nigeria and kidnappings across the country.

“The inability of the security agencies to rescue the victims at such, thereby further exacerbating the poor financial conditions of the victims and their family members.

“ECWA therefore calls on the Federal Government and all security outfits to take urgent and definite steps to tackle the heinous crime in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria that guarantees the security of lives and property.

“Council warns that failure of government to protect the people and serve justice, will spur people to self-defense which may eventually lead to anarchy,’’ the communiqué said.

The Church also expressed worry over the inability of government to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, an ECWA member who was abducted by Boko Haram alongside other females of Government Secondary School Dapchi.

According to the Council, the other students were released after negotiations by Federal Government except Leah, because of her refusal to renounce her Christian faith.

“The church is worried that despite several promises by government, Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha, a nurse doing humanitarian service and the other Chibok girls have not been released.

“ECWA is again calling on the Federal Government to apply the same negotiation mechanism used to free the other girls to ensure the immediate release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha and the other remaining Chibok girls to their parents,’’ it said.

The GCC congratulates Nigerians and all those who emerged victorious in the recently concluded general elections urging them to lead with the fear of God.

The council, however, observed that the elections were shrouded in myriads of irregularities, violence and subversion of the peoples will.

It called on those who felt aggrieved to peacefully seek redress through the election tribunals and trust that God’s will be done in their desire to lead the people.

“On the other hand, the Council advised judicial officers presiding over the election tribunals to ensure justice to all as they will someday also be judged by the ‘ultimate judge of the universe’ for their deeds,’’ the communique said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

