True Thompson is a year old today can you believe?

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson separated after their daughter was born, this doesn’t stop the Kardashians from celebrating their latest addition to the large family.

Kris Jenner couldn’t be more proud and happier as she was the first to share pictures of her adorable grandchild on her Instagram page.

Tristan is yet to say anything about his daughter turning 1. The mom of one called off their relationship after the Cleaveland basketballer cheated on her severally. The first was when she was pregnant, and the last that broke the camel’s back was with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

