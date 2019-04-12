Chuma Anosike, the Chairman, Anambra Cricket Association, on Friday said that adequate training tour would help prepare the national U-19 team, adequately ahead of the ICC world Cup in 2020.

The national cricket U-19 team, the Young Yellow Green, made history in Namibia in March after qualifying the country for her first ICC U-19 World Cup.

Anosike said that the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) should organise extended training tour to enhance the team participation at the World Cup slated for South Africa.

“Before the qualifiers in Windeok, Namibia, the U-19 team was in Zambabwe for pre-tournament series and that really helped the team in the qualifiers.

“Engaging the boys in extended training tour, ahead of the World Cup, will boost their performance and increase their playing time.

“I was in Namibia during the qualifiers to watch the team and they did excellently well,” he said.

The former NCF Vice-President also commended the present board for moving the sport forward, urging it not to relent on its effort.

He also appealed to stakeholders and private bodies to complement the effort of NCF in ensuring a good outing for the U-19 team at the World Cup.

