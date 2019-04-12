By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has narrated how prophecies by the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua, on former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and others came to be fulfilled.

Fani-Kayode, on his Facebook wall said two years ago, Joshua told him that there would be many changes in African politics within a matter of three years.

“He said Bouteflika of Algeria, Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Al Bashir of the Sudan would either step down or be removed from office.

“He also said there would be no war on the Korean peninsular and that there would be peace between America and S. Korea on the one hand and N. Korea on the other,” Fani-Kayode said.

According to Fani-Kayode, “two years later, every single one of these prophecies has come to pass and I am utterly amazed. Praise God for honouring the words of His servant.”

