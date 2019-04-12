By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The National Assembly received N139.5 billion from the Federal Government in the 2018 budget.

The Senate had released the budget for 2018 for the National Assembly on Friday in line with its transparency move.

The budget breakdown showed that the National Assembly got N139.5 billion allocation from the Federal Government.

While the Senate got a total of N35,582,085,699 in 2018, the House of Representatives got N 57,425,137,793, while the National Assembly Office got N 15,389,235,912.

Of the N35,582,085,699 received by the Senate, N30,647,620,531, was for Recurrent Expenditure, while a paltry N4,934,465,168 was for Capital Project.

Also, of the N 57,425,137,793 gotten by the House of Representatives, N 52,659,499,306 was for Recurrent Expenditure while a paltry N4,765,638,487 was for Capital Projects.

Overall, the National Assembly spend a whooping N119,785,052,705 of the total amount of the N139.5 billion it received in 2018 on Recurrent Expenditure, such as paying of salaries and others for lawmakers and other staff, while a paltry N18,569,804,041 was spent on Capital Projects.

