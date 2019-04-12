Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, the idol of Ibadan boxing fans, has declared his readiness to make his fans proud when he confronts Republic of Benin’s Ekpresso Djamihou in an international light middleweight challenge bout on 21 April.

The encounter is one of the eight bouts scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 18, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium, Ibadan.

Dodo, who won his last three fights via knockouts, vowed that he will continue along the same line.

“My fans know that I’m the knockout king. I will make them proud by knocking out Djamihou. I don’t see him going beyond three rounds. I’m fully prepared for this bout and he will see hell,” said Dodo.

He added that his immediate ambition is to win the national title and believes that very soon, the ambition will be realized.

Four other Ibadan-based boxers are slated to fight at the event. They include the highly rated Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, who will take on Tofeek “Taozon” Bisuga in the national super featherweight title bout.

The headline bout on the night is the African Boxing Union lightweight title clash between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghana’s Success “Brave Warrior” Tetteh, who has vowed to be the first boxer to defeat his Nigerian opponent.

The event will also see Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, back in the ring. He will take on Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in a challenge duel.

Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16, will face Michael “Holy Mike” Jacob in a lightweight clash.

Fast-rising Adeyemi “Sense” Opeyem will duel with Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke in a national bantamweight challenge.

Also in action are Morufu “Oloke” Owolabi, who takes on Jamiyu “Sunshine” Akande in the lightweight division; and Issac “I Star” Chukwudi, who will fight Ibadan-based Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

